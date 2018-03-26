Baylor Women's Tennis Meets Northwestern Tuesday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Women's Tennis Meets Northwestern Tuesday

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor women’s tennis hosts its third ranked opponent in a five-day stretch, welcoming 5th-ranked Northwestern for a nonconference dual match on Tuesday, March 27. First serve is set for 5 p.m. (CT) at Hurd Tennis Center.

“It’s such a great opportunity to play a team of this caliber this late in the season at home in nonconference play,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “I’m sure we’ll be up for the challenge.”

The 28th-ranked Bears bring a 10-10 mark into the matchup, compiling a 5-8 record against 13 ranked opponents faced this season. Sophomore Jessica Hinojosa is riding a team-leading eight-match win streak, while freshman Livia Kraus has won three-straight. Sophomore Camilla Abbate leads Baylor with 13 singles wins in the dual match season.

Hinojosa and freshman Kristina Sorokolet represent the Bears at No. 62 in Oracle/ITA Doubles national rankings.

Northwestern is 11-3 on the season and 4-0 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats bring an eight-match win streak into the Tuesday evening matchup. Three players are ranked in Oracle/ITA Singles rankings, including No. 49 Erin Larner, No. 50 Maddie Lipp and No. 92 Lee Or.

The Wildcats also have three duos represented in Oracle/ITA Doubles rankings. Larner and Lipp are ranked fourth, Alex Chatt and Or are ranked 22nd and Or and Larner are ranked 49th.

  • SportsMore>>

  • NBA G League player dies after collapsing during game

    NBA G League player dies after collapsing during game

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:23:36 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:35:04 GMT
    Detroit Pistons player Zeke Upshaw, seen here playing for Hofstra, died Monday at the hospital after collapsing during a game Saturday. (Source: AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)Detroit Pistons player Zeke Upshaw, seen here playing for Hofstra, died Monday at the hospital after collapsing during a game Saturday. (Source: AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Detroit Pistons player Zeke Upshaw, seen here playing for Hostra, died Monday at the hospital after collapsing during a game Saturday. (Source: AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)Detroit Pistons player Zeke Upshaw, seen here playing for Hostra, died Monday at the hospital after collapsing during a game Saturday. (Source: AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

    A player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.

    More >>

    A player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.

    More >>

  • UMHB men's golf in seventh place at ASC Spring Preview

    UMHB men's golf in seventh place at ASC Spring Preview

    Monday, March 26 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:20:19 GMT
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golf team battled windy conditions on the opening day and the Cru is in seventh place after the first round of the American Southwest Conference Spring Preview Monday in Austin. UMHB fired a team total of 309 on Monday for seventh place. Tournament host Concordia Texas has the lead after posting a 290 in the opening round. U.T.-Dallas is in second place with a 296 and U.T.-Tyler holds down third place with a 299. Hardin-Simmons posted ...More >>
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golf team battled windy conditions on the opening day and the Cru is in seventh place after the first round of the American Southwest Conference Spring Preview Monday in Austin. UMHB fired a team total of 309 on Monday for seventh place. Tournament host Concordia Texas has the lead after posting a 290 in the opening round. U.T.-Dallas is in second place with a 296 and U.T.-Tyler holds down third place with a 299. Hardin-Simmons posted ...More >>

  • Baylor Baseball’s Loftin Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    Baylor Baseball’s Loftin Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    Monday, March 26 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:17:22 GMT
    Baylor baseball freshman infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday. Loftin hit .471 (8-for-17) in Baylor’s four games with six runs, first two career home runs, seven RBI and one walk. In a win at Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, he went 1-for-3. On Friday vs. Kansas, he tied a career high with three hits (3-for-4), scored two runs and hit his first career homer, which was a grand slam for a career-high four RBI in the game. O...More >>
    Baylor baseball freshman infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday. Loftin hit .471 (8-for-17) in Baylor’s four games with six runs, first two career home runs, seven RBI and one walk. In a win at Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, he went 1-for-3. On Friday vs. Kansas, he tied a career high with three hits (3-for-4), scored two runs and hit his first career homer, which was a grand slam for a career-high four RBI in the game. O...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly