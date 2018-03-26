Baylor Women's Tennis Meets Northwestern Tuesday

Baylor women’s tennis hosts its third ranked opponent in a five-day stretch, welcoming 5th-ranked Northwestern for a nonconference dual match on Tuesday, March 27. First serve is set for 5 p.m. (CT) at Hurd Tennis Center.

“It’s such a great opportunity to play a team of this caliber this late in the season at home in nonconference play,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “I’m sure we’ll be up for the challenge.”

The 28th-ranked Bears bring a 10-10 mark into the matchup, compiling a 5-8 record against 13 ranked opponents faced this season. Sophomore Jessica Hinojosa is riding a team-leading eight-match win streak, while freshman Livia Kraus has won three-straight. Sophomore Camilla Abbate leads Baylor with 13 singles wins in the dual match season.

Hinojosa and freshman Kristina Sorokolet represent the Bears at No. 62 in Oracle/ITA Doubles national rankings.

Northwestern is 11-3 on the season and 4-0 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats bring an eight-match win streak into the Tuesday evening matchup. Three players are ranked in Oracle/ITA Singles rankings, including No. 49 Erin Larner, No. 50 Maddie Lipp and No. 92 Lee Or.

The Wildcats also have three duos represented in Oracle/ITA Doubles rankings. Larner and Lipp are ranked fourth, Alex Chatt and Or are ranked 22nd and Or and Larner are ranked 49th.