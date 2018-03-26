Former Bears show skills at football pro day

Multiple NFL scouts were taking notes Monday as former Baylor football standouts showcased their athleticism for pro day.

Athletes like wide receiver Quan Jones and Ish Wainright ran the 40 yard dash while linemen like Mo Porter and Ish Wilson hit the bench press and used individual drills to hopefully catch teams eyes.

Twelve former Bears hit the field, none more excited than defensive end KJ Smith and linebacker Taylor Young. Both of the former Baylor players were hampered by injury their final years of college. Smith even applied for an NCAA waiver hoping to gain another year of eligibility, but was denied.

"It was my decision not to appeal," said Smith, "I just wanted to move on and hopefully get to the next level."

Young is still nursing a quad tear and knee injury that slowed him last season for the Green and Gold. Young did not run the 40, but he did lift and participate in some agility drills.

"I have another workout scheduled for all the things I couldn't do today," said Young.

The 5'9" inside linebacker says he won't let his size or inability to test lower his expectations.

"I have a lot of stats." Young shared with a smile, "a lot of film. I know I'm undersized, but I'm not selling myself short. I know I'm better than a lot of guys out there."

Versatility is key in these situations as some players try and show scouts they can play more than one position. Mo Porter, who saw most of his time at tackle and guard for Baylor, even took some snaps at center.

"I haven't done that since I was like a sophomore in high school," he said.

Now, players wait to hopefully garner individual workouts to try and convince a team to either draft them in April, or invite them to training camp in May. Some players like Young have several workouts planned (8 or 9 he said), while others like Porter have one (Houston Texans).

Former Bears like the fan favorite Wainright know some teams will have to take a chance on them. Especially since he only played one year of football.

"If I had a full year of this," Wainright said, "from spring to the first semester things would be different. I hope every team calls."

