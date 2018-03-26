Killeen resident shares video of man stealing packages off porch - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen resident shares video of man stealing packages off porch

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
n the video, the man approaches the packages, looks around, smokes his cigarette and then picks up the packages and leaves.  (Source: Brandy McGinnis/Facebook) n the video, the man approaches the packages, looks around, smokes his cigarette and then picks up the packages and leaves.  (Source: Brandy McGinnis/Facebook)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A Killeen resident shared a video of a man stealing two packages off of her front porch on Friday.

Brandy McGinnis said that they discovered the theft after her mother-in-law called to see if the birthday presents she sent had come in. 

In the video, the man approaches the packages, looks around, smokes his cigarette and then picks up the packages and leaves. 

McGinnis filed a police report and is asking if anyone recognizes him, to report him to the Killeen Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair

    Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:50:58 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' dethrones 'Black Panther'

    'Pacific Rim: Uprising' dethrones 'Black Panther'

    Sunday, March 25 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-25 15:59:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:51:10 GMT
    (Legendary Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Pacific Rim Uprising."(Legendary Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Pacific Rim Uprising."

    It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated...

    More >>

    It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated $28 million.

    More >>

  • Celebrities at Kids' Choice Awards praise youth marches

    Celebrities at Kids' Choice Awards praise youth marches

    Sunday, March 25 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 17:19:01 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:50:49 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Nick Cannon, center left, Mariah Carey, center right, and from left, their children Moroccan and Monroe arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Nick Cannon, center left, Mariah Carey, center right, and from left, their children Moroccan and Monroe arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.

    Celebrities at the Kids' Choice Awards have expressed support for the teenagers who rallied for gun control across the U.S.

    More >>

    Celebrities at the Kids' Choice Awards have expressed support for the teenagers who rallied for gun control across the U.S.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly