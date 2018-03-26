Killeen resident shares video of man stealing packages off porch

n the video, the man approaches the packages, looks around, smokes his cigarette and then picks up the packages and leaves. (Source: Brandy McGinnis/Facebook)

A Killeen resident shared a video of a man stealing two packages off of her front porch on Friday.

Brandy McGinnis said that they discovered the theft after her mother-in-law called to see if the birthday presents she sent had come in.

In the video, the man approaches the packages, looks around, smokes his cigarette and then picks up the packages and leaves.

McGinnis filed a police report and is asking if anyone recognizes him, to report him to the Killeen Police Department.

