High school teacher on leave after reports of making a threat to student

A high school teacher has been put on administrative leave as Bruceville-Eddy police and district staff investigate reports that the teacher made a threat to a student.

Superintendent Richard Kilgore said the district takes any and all threats made by students, faculty and staff very seriously.

"This is a personnel matter and no additional statements regarding this issue can be made at this time," Kilgore said in a press release.

