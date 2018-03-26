High school teacher on leave after reports of making a threat to - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

High school teacher on leave after reports of making a threat to student

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Bruceville-Eddy High School (Source: Google Maps) Bruceville-Eddy High School (Source: Google Maps)
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX (KXXV) -

A high school teacher has been put on administrative leave as Bruceville-Eddy police and district staff investigate reports that the teacher made a threat to a student. 

Superintendent Richard Kilgore said the district takes any and all threats made by students, faculty and staff very seriously. 

"This is a personnel matter and no additional statements regarding this issue can be made at this time," Kilgore said in a press release. 

