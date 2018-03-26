High school teacher investigated for making a threat to student resigns

A Bruceville-Eddy High School teacher who was put on administrative leave for the remainder of the 2017-2018 school year will not be returning for the next school year.

On Monday, the teacher was put on leave as Bruceville-Eddy police and district staff investigate reports that the teacher made a threat to a student.

Superintendent Richard Kilgore said the teacher resigned on February 22 for unrelated reasons.

On Monday, Kilgore said district takes any and all threats made by students, faculty and staff very seriously.

"This is a personnel matter and no additional statements regarding this issue can be made at this time," Kilgore said in a press release.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.