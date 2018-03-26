Blue Bell releases new Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Blue Bell releases new Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
The new flavor is in stores starting March 26. (Source: Blue Bell Ice Cream) The new flavor is in stores starting March 26. (Source: Blue Bell Ice Cream)
(KXXV) -

Blue Bell has just released a new flavor, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough.

The new ice cream is a smooth milk chocolate ice cream with peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks. 

You can find the new flavor in stores starting March 26. The flavor will be available for a limited time. 

