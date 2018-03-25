Highlanders complete series sweep of Weatherford

The No. 5 McLennan Highlanders completed the four-game series sweep of the Weatherford Coyotes with a pair of wins on the road Saturday.

The Highlanders came from behind to defeat the Coyotes 14-10 in game one with Connor Heffron getting the win on the mound and Brady Childress picking up the save.

McLennan began the scoring with one run in the top of the first as Dylan Neuse singled, stole second and scored on a single by Josh Breaux.

Weatherford took the lead with six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Garrett Crews drew a lead-off walk and Connor Emmet singled. Andrew Keefer singled to score Crews, and Emmet scored on a single by Landon Gray. J.T. Thompson walked to load the bases. Ty Bowring singled to score Keefer and Gray. Hunter Gieser then doubled to score Thompson and Bowring.

The Highlanders added two runs in the second inning as Peyton Grassanovits and George Callil both singled and scored on a double by Aidan Shepardson.

The Coyotes scored one run in the bottom of the second as Emmet walked, moved around to third on a single by Gray and scored on a balk.

McLennan began to chip away at the lead with two runs in the fourth. Shepardson singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Breaux and Griffin Paxton both walked, loading the bases. Thomas Santos then singled to score Shepardson and Breaux.

The Highlanders tied the game with two runs in the fifth. Chase Sortor singled and Callil bunted for a single. Neuse singled to score Sortor, and Shepardson singled to score Callil.

McLennan took control of the game with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning. Grassanovits reached first safely on an error and Sortor singled, both advancing on another Weatherford error. Callil followed with a single to score Grassanovits. Neuse also singled, loading the bases. Shepardson was hit by the pitch, bringing Sortor in to score, and Callil scored on a balk. Breaux was given the intentional walk to reload the bases. Keaton Milford followed with a grand slam.

Weatherford rounded out the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gray walked and Thompson singled. Both runners scored on a home run by Blake Burns.

The Highlanders dominated the Coyotes in game two, coming away with the 9-2 victory. Grant Miller got the win on the mound for McLennan.

The first Highlander run came in the top of the second as Santos doubled, moved to third on a fly out by Paxton and scored on a single by Nick Thornquist.

Two more McLennan runs scored in the third. Breaux doubled and scored on a single by Milford. Milford then stole second and scored on a single by Paxton.

The Highlanders added another run in the fourth as Brooks Embry was safe at first on an error, stole second, moved to third on another error and scored on a single by Shepardson.

McLennan increased its lead with three runs in the fifth. Milford walked and Santos singled, both scoring on a triple by Paxton. Paxton then scored on a sacrifice fly by Thornquist.

The Highlanders added another run in the sixth as Milford was hit by the pitch, moved to second on a single by Santos and scored on a single by Paxton.

Weatherford’s two runs came in the seventh. Gray and Gieser both singled. Gray moved to third on fly out by Jake White and scored on a single by Anthony Ramirez. Bowring was then safe at first and moved to second on a McLennan error, bringing Gieser in to score.

McLennan rounded out the scoring with one run in the top of the ninth as Embry was hit by the pitch, moved to second on a throwing error, stole third and scored on another Weatherford error.

The Highlanders return to action Monday, traveling to Houston for a single game with No.6 San Jacinto a 3 p.m. The game will be streaming live on tsrnsports.com