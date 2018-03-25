Baylor Baseball Loses Series Rubber Match to Kansas

Baylor baseball lost an 8-5 series rubber match to Kansas on Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (12-9, 3-3) were playing from behind all game, and threatened late, but the Jayhawks (15-9, 2-4) were able to finish off the series win.

A sloppy first two innings for Baylor led to four Kansas runs. BU had three walks, a hit batter, two errors and single in the first inning that allowed KU to score two runs. Then in the second inning, the Bears had a leadoff error, two singles, walk and another error that pushed two more runs across the plate.

Nick Loftin led off the game for BU with a home run, but the Bears didn’t score again until the fifth inning. BU got a run back in the fifth after KU hit a two-run homer as Shea Langeliers walked with two outs, Davis Wendzel singled and Langeliers scored on a wild pitch.

The Jayhawks countered with two runs in the eighth on a walk and four singles.

The Bears had a chance in the ninth. Davion Downey led off with a single, Hunter Seay followed with a single, Loftin scored Downey on a single and Cunningham scored Seay on a double. An out later, Wendzel had a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 8-5 with two outs but that was all the closer the Bears could get.

KU starter Ryan Zeferjahn (4-1) earned the win, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings. BU starter Tyler Thomas (0-2) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks with one strikeout in one inning.