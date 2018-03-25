No. 13/14 Baylor Softball Bashes NDSU, 11-2

No. 13/14 Baylor softball (19-6) finished its weekend road trip with an 11-2 (5) run-rule win over North Dakota State (18-9) on Sunday morning at Tiger Park.

Regan Green (5-1) rebounded from a Saturday morning loss to pick up the win for the Lady Bears, going 5.0 frames, allowing six hits and two runs. Although she allowed four walks, she struck out two and kept the Bisons off the scoreboard through most of the game.

The offense scored a run in all four innings they made trips to the plate, starting off with a single run in the opening frame.

Kyla Walker laced a single through to left, stealing second and scoring on an RBI single for Carlee Wallace.

NDSU scraped a run back in the top of the second to tie the game back, but BU would answer back in the home half of two.

Goose McGlaun launched a solo shot to left field, giving BU a lead back that they would not let go of.

Breaking open the game in the home half of the third, Jessie Scroggins got the big inning rolling with a lead-off triple.

Wallace blistered another RBI single to right center, scoring Scroggins. Alyssa Avalos subbed on to run for Wallace, bringing Shelby Friudenberg to the plate.

Friudenberg drilled a two-run shot over the wall in left, pushing the BU lead to 5-1.

Maddison Kettler singled down the wall in left, moving to third on a double to left by Taylor Ellis.

A sac fly RBI by Caitlin Charlton scored Ellis, adding another run.

Nicky Dawson finished off the five-run frame for the Lady Bears with an RBI triple into the corner in right, extending the BU lead to 7-1 after three.

Keeping the pedal down in the home half of four, Scroggins led off with a double, coming around to score on another RBI single by Wallace, with Wallace advancing to second on the throw in.

Friudenberg drove in Wallace with an RBI single into the corner in left, with Madi O’Neal coming on to run for her at first.

McGlaun broke through again with her second home run of the game, a two-run shot to left that nearly left the stadium, capping off a four-run inning to push the BU advantage out to 11-1.

The Bisons would take one back in the fifth, but Green closed out the game in the top of the fifth for the 11-2 Baylor victory.