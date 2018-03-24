No. 1 Baylor A&T Defeats No. 3 Azusa Pacific on Senior Night

The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (6-0) took down the third-ranked Azusa Pacific State Cougars (4-1), 286.035-278.825, on Saturday evening at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears got off to a hot start, winning the compulsory, acro, and pyramid events, and never really looked back. Fueled by a pair of perfect 10.00 scores in the compulsory and acro events, the Bears took a 98.35-97.05 lead into halftime.

Baylor started the second half by dropping the toss event, 29.25-28.35, but rebounded by taking the tumbling event, 58.125-55.875. The Bears finished strong, winning the team event, 101.21-96.65, to seal the 286.035-278.825 victory.