No. 13/14 Baylor Softball Drops Pair to BYU, No. 10/11 LSU - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 13/14 Baylor Softball Drops Pair to BYU, No. 10/11 LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA -

No. 13/14 Baylor softball (19-6) saw early leads over BYU (17-14) and No. 10/11 LSU (26-5) disappear late, falling 3-1 to the Cougars before suffering a 5-3 walk-off loss in eight innings to the Tigers.

In the BYU game, Regan Green (4-1) made the start for the Lady Bears, going 4.0 innings and allowing two runs on three hits, striking out three and walking one.

Goose McGlaun pitched an inning in relief, allowing one run on two hits with a strikeout before Gia Rodoni closed out the final frame.

Baylor would take a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single from Jessie Scroggins, scoring Nicky Dawson after Dawson reached on an infield single.

The lone run would not stand through the contest, with BYU taking a pair on a two-run home run in the fifth and another in the sixth.

A leadoff single by Kyla Walker in the seventh would be left stranded, with the Cougars taking the 3-1 victory in the first contest of the day for the Lady Bears.

In game two, Gia Rodoni (12-4) carried the Lady Bears through the full extra inning contest, allowing six hits, five runs, and four walks, while striking out five.

Facing All-American pitcher Carley Hoover, the Lady Bears took an early lead with a two-spot in the second inning.

Carlee Wallace led off with a single, with Alyssa Avalos pinch running on first.

Maddison Kettler reached on a fielder’s choice, with the throw to second dropped on a Tiger error.

A sac bunt by Taylor Ellis moved both runners into scoring position, with an unsuccessful suicide squeeze attempt putting Caitlin Charlton on with the fielder’s choice and Avalos called out at the plate.

Nicky Dawson would load the bases with two outs by drawing a hit by pitch, with Kyla Walker driving in the first run on an RBI infield single.

Jessie Scroggins added a second run on her own RBI infield single, giving BU the 2-0 edge after two.

The Tigers rallied back with a two-run shot in the fifth, tying the game back at 2-2.

The Lady Bears would respond with a single run in the top of the sixth, reclaiming the lead.

A single for Wallace led off the inning, moving to second on a wild pitch and third on a single for Kettler.

Ellis skied a ball deep enough to left field to allow Wallace to score, taking the 3-2 lead back for BU.

LSU tied it back on another home run, a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh, forcing extra innings.

After the Lady Bears were retired in order in the top of the eighth, a leadoff single led to a two-run, walk-off home run for the Tigers to steal the 5-3 win for LSU.

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 1 Baylor A&T Defeats No. 3 Azusa Pacific on Senior Night

    No. 1 Baylor A&T Defeats No. 3 Azusa Pacific on Senior Night

    Saturday, March 24 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-25 02:55:11 GMT
    The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (6-0) took down the third-ranked Azusa Pacific State Cougars (4-1), 286.035-278.825, on Saturday evening at the Ferrell Center. The Bears got off to a hot start, winning the compulsory, acro, and pyramid events, and never really looked back. Fueled by a pair of perfect 10.00 scores in the compulsory and acro events, the Bears took a 98.35-97.05 lead into halftime. Baylor started the secon...More >>
    The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (6-0) took down the third-ranked Azusa Pacific State Cougars (4-1), 286.035-278.825, on Saturday evening at the Ferrell Center. The Bears got off to a hot start, winning the compulsory, acro, and pyramid events, and never really looked back. Fueled by a pair of perfect 10.00 scores in the compulsory and acro events, the Bears took a 98.35-97.05 lead into halftime. Baylor started the secon...More >>

  • MCC Dance Company claims two ADTS national titles, hosting National Preview Thursday evening

    MCC Dance Company claims two ADTS national titles, hosting National Preview Thursday evening

    Saturday, March 24 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-03-25 02:54:14 GMT
    The MCC Dance Company claimed a pair of national titles at the American Dance/Drill Team Schools (ADTS) Collegiate Championships today at the University of North Texas. The squad won the ADTS National Championship in both the Division III Jazz and Division III Pom categories. The team also finished as the overall first runner-up in Division III. McLennan will host a free Nationals Preview at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, in The Highlands on the McLennan campus. The MCC squad will compe...More >>
    The MCC Dance Company claimed a pair of national titles at the American Dance/Drill Team Schools (ADTS) Collegiate Championships today at the University of North Texas. The squad won the ADTS National Championship in both the Division III Jazz and Division III Pom categories. The team also finished as the overall first runner-up in Division III. McLennan will host a free Nationals Preview at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, in The Highlands on the McLennan campus. The MCC squad will compe...More >>

  • McLennan Baseball jumps into NJCAA Top-5

    McLennan Baseball jumps into NJCAA Top-5

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:20:46 GMT
    The McLennan Highlanders jumped four spots to No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I Baseball Poll. The Highlanders received 147 points in this week’s poll. Chipola (Florida) moved up four spots to No. 1 this week with 187, followed by Walters State (Tennessee) in second with 184. Crowder (Missouri) moved up to third from eighth with 171, and Wabash Valley (Illinois) is fourth with 166. San Jacinto (Texas) fell from fifth to sixth this week with 131 points and is the only other ...More >>
    The McLennan Highlanders jumped four spots to No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I Baseball Poll. The Highlanders received 147 points in this week’s poll. Chipola (Florida) moved up four spots to No. 1 this week with 187, followed by Walters State (Tennessee) in second with 184. Crowder (Missouri) moved up to third from eighth with 171, and Wabash Valley (Illinois) is fourth with 166. San Jacinto (Texas) fell from fifth to sixth this week with 131 points and is the only other ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly