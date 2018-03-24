No. 13/14 Baylor Softball Drops Pair to BYU, No. 10/11 LSU

No. 13/14 Baylor softball (19-6) saw early leads over BYU (17-14) and No. 10/11 LSU (26-5) disappear late, falling 3-1 to the Cougars before suffering a 5-3 walk-off loss in eight innings to the Tigers.

In the BYU game, Regan Green (4-1) made the start for the Lady Bears, going 4.0 innings and allowing two runs on three hits, striking out three and walking one.

Goose McGlaun pitched an inning in relief, allowing one run on two hits with a strikeout before Gia Rodoni closed out the final frame.

Baylor would take a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single from Jessie Scroggins, scoring Nicky Dawson after Dawson reached on an infield single.

The lone run would not stand through the contest, with BYU taking a pair on a two-run home run in the fifth and another in the sixth.

A leadoff single by Kyla Walker in the seventh would be left stranded, with the Cougars taking the 3-1 victory in the first contest of the day for the Lady Bears.

In game two, Gia Rodoni (12-4) carried the Lady Bears through the full extra inning contest, allowing six hits, five runs, and four walks, while striking out five.

Facing All-American pitcher Carley Hoover, the Lady Bears took an early lead with a two-spot in the second inning.

Carlee Wallace led off with a single, with Alyssa Avalos pinch running on first.

Maddison Kettler reached on a fielder’s choice, with the throw to second dropped on a Tiger error.

A sac bunt by Taylor Ellis moved both runners into scoring position, with an unsuccessful suicide squeeze attempt putting Caitlin Charlton on with the fielder’s choice and Avalos called out at the plate.

Nicky Dawson would load the bases with two outs by drawing a hit by pitch, with Kyla Walker driving in the first run on an RBI infield single.

Jessie Scroggins added a second run on her own RBI infield single, giving BU the 2-0 edge after two.

The Tigers rallied back with a two-run shot in the fifth, tying the game back at 2-2.

The Lady Bears would respond with a single run in the top of the sixth, reclaiming the lead.

A single for Wallace led off the inning, moving to second on a wild pitch and third on a single for Kettler.

Ellis skied a ball deep enough to left field to allow Wallace to score, taking the 3-2 lead back for BU.

LSU tied it back on another home run, a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh, forcing extra innings.

After the Lady Bears were retired in order in the top of the eighth, a leadoff single led to a two-run, walk-off home run for the Tigers to steal the 5-3 win for LSU.