No. 8 Texas A&M Drops Series Opener to No. 6 Florida, 6-1

The No. 8 Texas A&M softball team dropped the series opener at No. 6 Florida, 6-1, Saturday evening at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.The Gators (25-3, 5-2 SEC) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first and added two runs in the fourth. Texas A&M (29-5, 3-1 SEC) scored its lone run in the seventh as Sarah Hudek belted her third homer of the season.

Samantha Show was saddled with the loss to move to 8-3 on the season. The junior gave up four runs on four hits in 0.1 innings. Payton McBride threw three innings of relief allowing four hits and two runs and Kayla Poynter struck out three in 2.2 innings.

Kelly Barnhill earned the win as she fanned 12, giving up two hits in seven innings.