25-year-old man arrested for assaulting juvenile

25-year-old man arrested for assaulting juvenile

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The College Station Police Department said they arrested a man for assaulting a juvenile and her father on Saturday.

Officers were called out to the 300 block of Spruce around 9:04 a.m., where they met with a juvenile and her parents. 

The juvenile victim reported that the suspect identified as 25-year-old James Robert Bounds had threatened her with a knife.

The juvenile victim stated while she waited in the car for her parent's Bounds came outside and began approaching her while shaking a knife in front of him and making verbal threats to harm her.

This placed the juvenile victim in imminent fear.

The juvenile victim’s father heard the commotion and ran outside to check on his daughter.

At this time, Bounds made a verbal threat to harm the father as well but did not brandish the knife towards the father.

Bounds was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

