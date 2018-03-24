Texas A&M Women's Golf Shoots 3-Under In Clemson Invitational Second Round

The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 3-under 285 in the second round of the Clemson Invitational Saturday. Three Aggies shot under par in Saturday’s round at the Reserve at Lake Keowee.

The Aggies are eighth after two rounds, with a 1-over 577 for the tournament, and just four shots out of the top 5. Furman leads the tournament with a 26-under 550.

Maddie Szeryk shot under par for the seventh time in nine rounds this spring with a 2-under 70, and sits in a tie for seventh in the tournament with a 36-hole total of 138 (-6). Amber Park shot a 2-under 70 on the par 72 / 6,260 yard course, and is tied for 22nd with a 143 (-1) heading into Sunday’s final round.

Chloe Velasco shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday, her best round of the spring, to move to 152 (+8) for the tournament, and tie for 67th. Ariana Saenz shot a 2-over 74 to go to +6 for the tournament, checking in at 61st. Courtney Dow rounds out the A&M lineup with a 7-over 79 in the second round, and is tied for 72nd at 154 (+10) for the tournament.

The Aggies tee off in the last of three rounds of the Clemson Invitational on Sunday, March 25, with live scoring available on Golfstat.