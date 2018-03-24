UMHB men's tennis falls to Austin College - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB men's tennis falls to Austin College

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team lost its final non-conference match of the spring as the Cru fell to Austin College 9-0 Saturday morning in Belton. The UMHB men drop to 1-3 on the spring with the loss. The Kangaroos improve to 6-9 on the year with the victory.

UMHB will continue its home stand with the start of American Southwest Conference West Division play on Tuesday. The Cru will host Concordia Texas for a 1 pm start at the Yvonne Li Tennis Center that day.

