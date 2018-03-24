UMHB women's tennis falls to Austin College

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s tennis team lost its final non-conference match of the spring as the Cru fell to Austin College 9-0 Saturday morning in Belton. The UMHB women drop to 0-4 on the spring with the loss. The Kangaroos improve to 9-6 on the year with the victory.

UMHB will continue its home stand with the start of American Southwest Conference West Division play on Tuesday. The Cru will host Concordia Texas for a 1 pm start at the Yvonne Li Tennis Center that day.