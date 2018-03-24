Man dies in two-vehicle accident after driving on the wrong side of the road

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a man died in a two-vehicle accident after driving on the wrong side of the road on U.S. 84 near the community of Star on Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the scene around 9:15 p.m. when they determined a 2000 Mazda pickup was traveling on the wrong side of the road when it was struck by a 2004 Peterbilt truck-tractor semi-trailer.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt was injured.

The crash remains under investigation and the identification of the deceased driver will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

