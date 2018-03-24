Woman found dead outside in Temple

The Temple Police Department said they found a dead woman outside in Temple on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of W Avenue I around 7:50 a.m. where they found a 65-year-old woman dead.

Police said they believe she died from natural causes.

Police said there is no indication of foul play.

The official cause of death will be determined after the autopsy has been completed.

