Bomb squad finds Thighmaster after investigating suspicious package at post office

U.S. Post Office in Leroy, TX (Source: Google Maps)

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said they found a Thighmaster after getting a report of a suspicious package at the post office in Leroy Saturday morning.

Chief Deputy Kilcrease said deputies were called out to the post office located at the 100 block of W Commerce St.

When the bomb squad arrived they found a Thighmaster.

A Thighmaster is an exercise product to shape one's thighs. The product is a two piece metal tube bent in a loop and connected to a hinge.

No other details were immediately provided.

