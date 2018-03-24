Bomb squad finds Thighmaster after investigating suspicious pack - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bomb squad finds Thighmaster after investigating suspicious package at post office

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
U.S. Post Office in Leroy, TX (Source: Google Maps) U.S. Post Office in Leroy, TX (Source: Google Maps)
LEROY, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said they found a Thighmaster after getting a report of a suspicious package at the post office in Leroy Saturday morning. 

Chief Deputy Kilcrease said deputies were called out to the post office located at the 100 block of W Commerce St.

When the bomb squad arrived they found a Thighmaster. 

A Thighmaster is an exercise product to shape one's thighs. The product is a two piece metal tube bent in a loop and connected to a hinge. 

No other details were immediately provided.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.  

