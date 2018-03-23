BU baseball drops series opener to Kansas

Baylor baseball lost a 6-5 game to Kansas on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark in the series opener. The Bears (11-8, 2-2) rallied from an early deficit but the Jayhawks (14-8, 1-3) kept the pressure on.

Down 4-0 in the first, the Bears responded with a two-out rally. Shea Langeliers singled, Davis Wendzel doubled, Andy Thomas walked and Nick Loftin launched a grand slam to tie the score.

KU answered with runs in the third and fourth to regain the lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Bears got a run back on a Loftin leadoff bunt single, balk, wild pitch and RBI groundout by Davion Downey.

The Bears had chances in the last two innings. Langeliers (HBP) and Wendzel (single) reached with two outs but to no avail in the eighth. In the ninth, Loftin led off with a single but nothing more came of it.

KU reliever Gabriel Sotomayor (1-0) earned the win, tossing two perfect innings with one strikeouts. Zack Leban earned his 10th save with 1.1 scoreless innings. BU starter Cody Bradford (3-2) was tagged with the loss, allowing six runs on 13 hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 6.1 innings.