Baylor men's tennis shuts out Tulsa

Baylor men's tennis shuts out Tulsa

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The 24th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team (15-4) recorded a quick 4-0 victory over Tulsa to capture its 13th-straight win at home Friday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Dating back to last season’s NCAA First and Second Rounds, the Bears have run off 13 straight wins in Waco and are 11-0

In doubles action, 38th-ranked Constantin Frantzen and Akos Kotorman earned their first win as a ranked duo with an emphatic 6-0 win over Lucca Baptista and Majed Kilani at the No. 2 spot. Then, the sixth-ranked tandem of Johannes Schretter and Will Little took down Joshua Goodger and Jarod Hing, 6-3, to claim the doubles point.

BU came out quick in singles play and took five opening sets over the Golden Hurricane (10-13). Sven Lah captured the first singles win with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Louis Corker at the No. 5 spot.

Then, 39th-ranked Johannes Schretter rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Lucca Baptista on court three for his seventh-straight singles match.

39th-ranked Bjoern Petersen provided the clinching point as he took down his fourth-ranked opponent of the season with a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 81 Joshua Goodger at the top of the lineup.

