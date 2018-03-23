Lady Bears fall to Oregon State in Sweet 16

On a night where Baylor could not make a three point shot, Oregon state took full advantage defeating the Lady Bears 72-67 in the Sweet 16.

Oregon State shot 45% from beyond the arc, with makes from four different players. On the flip side, Baylor was 1-12 from three until the fourth quarter when freshman point guard Alexis Morris made two on back-to-back possessions.

OSU's defense packed the paint, electing to play zone against the taller Lady Bears. Lauren Cox finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds, but fouled out late in the fourth quarter. Her running mate Kalani Brown finished with 19 and 10.

Baylor tied OSU in rebounding, beat them in assists, and forced more turnovers, but the hotter shooting team made the plays down the stretch.

The Lady Bears have now gone six straight seasons losing in the regional round. Oregon State will go on to the Elite Eight where they will play the winner of Louisville and Stanford.

