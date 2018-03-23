Lady Bears fall to Oregon State in Sweet 16

The 24th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team (15-4) recorded a quick 4-0 victory over Tulsa to capture its 13th-straight win at home Friday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.More >>
On a night where Baylor could not make a three point shot, Oregon state took full advantage defeating the Lady Bears 72-67 in the Sweet 16.More >>
The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team claimed their sixth ranked win of the spring, after defeating No. 25 Tennessee, 5-2, Friday evening in Knoxville, Tenn.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team saw a game two comeback fall just short as the Cru dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the University of the Ozarks Friday in Arkansas.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's tennis team pushed Schreiner to the limit, but the Cru fell just short in a 5-4 loss to the Mountaineers Friday in Kerrville.More >>
