UMHB women's tennis falls to Schreiner

UMHB women's tennis falls to Schreiner

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's tennis team picked up a couple of victories but could not pull together enough points as the Cru dropped a 7-2 decision to Schreiner University Friday in Kerrville. UMHB is now 0-3 on the spring while the Mountaineers improve to 9-6 on the season with the win.



Ashlee Montgomery had a hand in both wins for the Cru women. Montgomery claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory at #2 singles and teamed with Grace Igarta for an 8-5 win at #1 doubles.



The Cru women return to action with a 10 am home match against Austin College on Saturday. UMHB will then open American Southwest Conference West Division play with a home match against Concordia Texas on Tuesday.

