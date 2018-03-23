Baylor baseball moves Prairie View A&M game to Monday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor baseball moves Prairie View A&M game to Monday

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball has moved next week’s game at Baylor Ballpark vs. Prairie View A&M to Monday at 6:35 p.m. CT.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday but the weather forecast forced the teams to move the game up a day as the Bears will leave for their first road Big 12 series at Oklahoma on Wednesday. All tickets for Tuesday’s game will be honored on Monday.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Baylor men's tennis shuts out Tulsa

    Baylor men's tennis shuts out Tulsa

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:37:37 GMT

    The 24th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team (15-4) recorded a quick 4-0 victory over Tulsa to capture its 13th-straight win at home Friday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

    More >>

    The 24th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team (15-4) recorded a quick 4-0 victory over Tulsa to capture its 13th-straight win at home Friday afternoon at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

    More >>

  • Lady Bears fall to Oregon State in Sweet 16

    Lady Bears fall to Oregon State in Sweet 16

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:24:36 GMT

    On a night where Baylor could not make a three point shot, Oregon state took full advantage defeating the Lady Bears 72-67 in the Sweet 16.

    More >>

    On a night where Baylor could not make a three point shot, Oregon state took full advantage defeating the Lady Bears 72-67 in the Sweet 16.

    More >>

  • Aggie men's tennis tops Tennessee

    Aggie men's tennis tops Tennessee

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:08:13 GMT

    The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team claimed their sixth ranked win of the spring, after defeating No. 25 Tennessee, 5-2, Friday evening in Knoxville, Tenn.

    More >>

    The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team claimed their sixth ranked win of the spring, after defeating No. 25 Tennessee, 5-2, Friday evening in Knoxville, Tenn.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly