Triathlon to take place in Killeen for children with special needs

Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.More >>
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.More >>
A select few tank crews on Fort Hood are getting ready to compete for the Sullivan Cup next month.More >>
A select few tank crews on Fort Hood are getting ready to compete for the Sullivan Cup next month.More >>
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>