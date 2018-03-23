Triathlon to take place in Killeen for children with special needs

The Kidz Therapeze, the Killen Evening Rotary Club, and the Killeen Heights Rotary Club are teaming up to host a triathlon exclusively for children with special needs this weekend.

The tradition will take place Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Kids Therapeze, located at 1102 Winkler Ave.

Over 120 participants, 64 children, and their volunteers are expected to participate.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

There will be three leagues of varying distance and difficulty denoted by a mascot animal.

For more information about the triathlon call 254-291-3991.

