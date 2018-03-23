Triathlon to take place in Killeen for children with special nee - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Triathlon to take place in Killeen for children with special needs

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Kidz Therapeze, the Killen Evening Rotary Club, and the Killeen Heights Rotary Club are teaming up to host a triathlon exclusively for children with special needs this weekend. 

The tradition will take place Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Kids Therapeze, located at 1102 Winkler Ave. 

Over 120 participants, 64 children, and their volunteers are expected to participate. 

Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

There will be three leagues of varying distance and difficulty denoted by a mascot animal. 

For more information about the triathlon call 254-291-3991.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

