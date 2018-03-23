Baylor softball cruises past NDSU

No. 13/14 Baylor softball (19-4) rolled through North Dakota State (17-8), taking a 4-0 win to open play in the LSU Round Robin on Friday morning at Tiger Park.

Gia Rodoni (12-3) carried a perfect game through 5.2 frames, retiring the first 17 Bison batters in order before allowing a blip single into no-man’s land down the right field line with two outs in the sixth.

Rodoni would finish allowing the lone hit, no runs, and striking out 11 over 6.0 innings.

Regan Green closed out the final frame, allowing the second of just two hits in the ballgame for NDSU.

For the Baylor offense, a two-run opening frame set an early tone, giving Rodoni plenty of room to work.

Nicky Dawson led off with a full-count walk, with Jessie Scroggins reaching safely on a bunt single. The throw down to first ended up in right field, allowing both Scroggins and Dawson to advance into scoring position.

A two-RBI single for Shelby Friudenberg plated both Scroggins and Dawson, giving BU the 2-0 advantage after one.

Adding on in the home half of the fourth, Carlee Wallace led off with an infield single, with Madi O’Neal subbing in to run for her on first.

A double cutting down the left field line by Kyla Walker moved both runners in scoring position, setting up for another two-RBI cut, this time by Taylor Ellis, pushing the BU lead to 4-0.

Leaning on Rodoni and Green to close the game out, the Lady Bears cruised to a weekend-opening victory.