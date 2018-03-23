Aggie softball travels to Florida

The No. 8 Texas A&M softball team squares off against No. 6 Florida for a three-game series beginning Saturday at 4 p.m. CT at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Saturday and Sunday’s games can be seen on ESPN2 and the Monday finale on SEC Network with Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Amanda Scarborough (color) and Michele Smith (color) calling the action. Authenticated subscribers can access the streams through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Tim Schnettler and Evan Roberts bring the action to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.

Texas A&M is 29-4 (3-0 SEC) on the season and is coming off a 5-1 weekend at the Reveille Classic. Riley Sartain led the Aggies with a .533 average with three home runs and nine RBI, while Kristen Cuyos added four hits, two homers, four RBI and five walks. Trinity Harington earned two victories, striking out 14 in 12.0 innings. Kayla Poynter recorded her first career win and threw 7.1 innings with eight strikeouts.

Keeli Milligan tops the Aggies with a .383 average on the year followed by Sarah Hudek, who is batting .379. Sartain leads the team with eight home runs as Tori Vidales has belted six and paces the team with 36 RBI. In the circle, Harrington is 9-1 with a 1.36 ERA. Samantha Show holds an 8-2 mark and a 2.10 ERA. Lexi Smith is 5-0, while Maddie MacGrandle has added five wins.

Florida enters the weekend with a 24-3 (4-2 SEC) ledger and is coming off a 9-0 victory over South Florida on Wednesday. Offensively, the Gators are led by Amanda Lorenz, who is hitting .446 with five home runs and 33 RBI. Kelly Barnhill leads the Florida pitching staff with a 12-1 record and 0.53 ERA.