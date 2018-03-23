Baylor A&T hosts (3) Azusa Pacific for senior day

No. 13/14 Baylor softball (19-4) rolled through North Dakota State (17-8), taking a 4-0 win to open play in the LSU Round Robin on Friday morning at Tiger Park.More >>
The No. 8 Texas A&M softball team squares off against No. 6 Florida for a three-game series beginning Saturday at 4 p.m. CT at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.More >>
The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team has won all six meets in 2018 and is looking to add another on Saturday night against third-ranked Azusa Pacific at 7 p.m. CT at the Ferrell Center.More >>
This one was easy. After reaching the NCAA Tournament's round of 16 with an improbable buzzer-beater, Michigan shot 62 percent from the floor and routed Texas A&M 99-72 in the West Region semifinals on Thursday night to reach the Elite Eight for the third time in six years.More >>
