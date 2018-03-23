Baylor A&T hosts (3) Azusa Pacific for senior day

The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team has won all six meets in 2018 and is looking to add another on Saturday night against third-ranked Azusa Pacific at 7 p.m. CT at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (6-0) started the 2018 season with a home victory on Feb. 4 over the Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 267.435-251.360. They followed that victory with a pair of road wins over Concordia (Wis.) and Quinnipiac.

The Bears then returned home for a battle against second-ranked Oregon in a rematch of last years' national championship. The Bears topped the Ducks, 284.725-280.830, and then grabbed a pair of victories last week over Converse and Fairmont State.

The Azusa Pacific Cougars (4-0) are looking to continue their hot start to the season. They currently own victories over Concordia, Quinnipiac, and Hawaii Pacific, whom they have beaten twice.