Build Your Future Construction Expo gives students hands-on look - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Build Your Future Construction Expo gives students hands-on look at building trades

By Douglas Galler, Photographer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy held the first Build Your Future Construction Expo at their campus in Waco on Friday. 

Students from 20 Central Texas schools received a hands-on look at the building trades and learned from those in the industry.

Students were able to do simulations on different types of welding, use a precision metal cutter, robotics and drone flying, bricklaying, plumbing, electrical, and carpentry.

"The highest demand occupations in Central Texas centers around the construction industry, whether it be in welding, or in robotics, electronics, or even construction itself," Donna McKethan, Waco ISD’s Director of Career and Technology said. "So by bringing students here, we are exposing them to what a career in these areas might be like.”

The Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy has been open for about four years and partners with many school districts in teaching the construction and building trades.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • Build Your Future Construction Expo gives students hands-on look at building tradesMore>>

  • Education

    Education

    (Source: Pexel)(Source: Pexel)

  • NewsMore>>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:37:12 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:02:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...

    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.

    More >>

    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump vows never to sign another bill like this

    The Latest: Trump vows never to sign another bill like this

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:18:05 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:00:51 GMT
    (Source: Pool/CNN)(Source: Pool/CNN)

    President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.

    More >>

    President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.

    More >>

  • Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:00:40 GMT
    Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly