Build Your Future Construction Expo gives students hands-on look at building trades

The Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy held the first Build Your Future Construction Expo at their campus in Waco on Friday.

Students from 20 Central Texas schools received a hands-on look at the building trades and learned from those in the industry.

Students were able to do simulations on different types of welding, use a precision metal cutter, robotics and drone flying, bricklaying, plumbing, electrical, and carpentry.

"The highest demand occupations in Central Texas centers around the construction industry, whether it be in welding, or in robotics, electronics, or even construction itself," Donna McKethan, Waco ISD’s Director of Career and Technology said. "So by bringing students here, we are exposing them to what a career in these areas might be like.”

The Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy has been open for about four years and partners with many school districts in teaching the construction and building trades.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.