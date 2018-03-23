Punxsutawney Phil wanted for deception after winter storms continue in the Northeast

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Pennsylvania said Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog is wanted for deception after winter storms continue in the northeast.

The sheriff's office said on Feb. 2, 2018, Punxsutawney Phil promised there will be six more weeks of winter and promised it would expire on March 16.

The sheriff's office said it has been two days of Spring and the northeast is in the middle of yet another snow storm.

The subject in question is described as 20 inches in length, 22 pounds, he has brown and gray hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows of Punxsutawney Phi whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff's office.

Before you call the number on the wanted poster... it's fake.

