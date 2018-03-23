Punxsutawney Phil wanted for deception after winter storms continue in the Northeast

President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
