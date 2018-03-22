Baylor coaches seeing offensive overload - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor coaches seeing offensive overload

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

One season after finishing eighth in the Big 12 in rushing, Baylor football is putting more emphasis on running the football.

"We want to improve our run game and that starts with the offensive line and running backs," said co-offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.

Nixon made himself available after Thursday's spring practice and the main topic? Running backs.

"I really like what I see from JaMycal Hasty, John Lovett, and Trestan Ebner."

Hasty went into last season top two on the depth chart, but an injury in week one hampered his productivity. Lovett finished as the team's leading rusher while classmate Ebner converted from wide receiver and turned into a third down specialist.

Nixon used three or four players at the position last season, but says he expects that to change for the 2018 campaign.

"I'm hoping for one or two workhorses to separate themselves," he said, "but you need depth at the position."

Depth is something the Bears have, but those top two spots are coveted.

"I know I can't take a play off," said Lovett, "If I do, that could be the play that costs me my job."

You think with that mindset this group could get selfish, but look no further than the junior, Hasty, for another attitude.

"We're just here to get the ball up the field any way we can. Anything we can do to help the team."

If Baylor wants to make the jump from one win blunder to bowl eligible wonder, things will have to start with the five up front and the one (or two) carrying the ball behind them.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Texas A&M's season ends with Sweet 16 loss to Michigan

    Texas A&M's season ends with Sweet 16 loss to Michigan

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:47:37 GMT

    This one was easy. After reaching the NCAA Tournament's round of 16 with an improbable buzzer-beater, Michigan shot 62 percent from the floor and routed Texas A&M 99-72 in the West Region semifinals on Thursday night to reach the Elite Eight for the third time in six years.

    More >>

    This one was easy. After reaching the NCAA Tournament's round of 16 with an improbable buzzer-beater, Michigan shot 62 percent from the floor and routed Texas A&M 99-72 in the West Region semifinals on Thursday night to reach the Elite Eight for the third time in six years.

    More >>

  • Baylor coaches seeing offensive overload

    Baylor coaches seeing offensive overload

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:13:23 GMT
    One season after finishing eighth in the Big 12 in rushing, Baylor football is putting more emphasis on running the football. "We want to improve our run game and that starts with the offensive line and running backs," said co-offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon. Nixon made himself available after Thursday's spring practice and the main topic? Running backs. "I really like what I see from JaMycal Hasty, John Lovett, and Trestan Ebner." Hasty went into last season ...More >>
    One season after finishing eighth in the Big 12 in rushing, Baylor football is putting more emphasis on running the football. "We want to improve our run game and that starts with the offensive line and running backs," said co-offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon. Nixon made himself available after Thursday's spring practice and the main topic? Running backs. "I really like what I see from JaMycal Hasty, John Lovett, and Trestan Ebner." Hasty went into last season ...More >>

  • Baylor baseball resumes Big 12 play against Kansas

    Baylor baseball resumes Big 12 play against Kansas

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:56:17 GMT

    Baylor baseball hosts Kansas this weekend in Big 12 play at Baylor Ballpark. Games are set for 6:35 p.m. CT Friday on FOX College Sports, 2:05 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus and 1:05 p.m. Sunday on FSSW.

    More >>

    Baylor baseball hosts Kansas this weekend in Big 12 play at Baylor Ballpark. Games are set for 6:35 p.m. CT Friday on FOX College Sports, 2:05 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus and 1:05 p.m. Sunday on FSSW.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly