Baylor coaches seeing offensive overload

One season after finishing eighth in the Big 12 in rushing, Baylor football is putting more emphasis on running the football.

"We want to improve our run game and that starts with the offensive line and running backs," said co-offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.

Nixon made himself available after Thursday's spring practice and the main topic? Running backs.

"I really like what I see from JaMycal Hasty, John Lovett, and Trestan Ebner."

Hasty went into last season top two on the depth chart, but an injury in week one hampered his productivity. Lovett finished as the team's leading rusher while classmate Ebner converted from wide receiver and turned into a third down specialist.

Nixon used three or four players at the position last season, but says he expects that to change for the 2018 campaign.

"I'm hoping for one or two workhorses to separate themselves," he said, "but you need depth at the position."

Depth is something the Bears have, but those top two spots are coveted.

"I know I can't take a play off," said Lovett, "If I do, that could be the play that costs me my job."

You think with that mindset this group could get selfish, but look no further than the junior, Hasty, for another attitude.

"We're just here to get the ball up the field any way we can. Anything we can do to help the team."

If Baylor wants to make the jump from one win blunder to bowl eligible wonder, things will have to start with the five up front and the one (or two) carrying the ball behind them.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.