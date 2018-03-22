$10 million bridge now open on Fort Hood

Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>
As Temple police release few details about an accidental shooting of a seventh-month-old at the hands of a four-year-old, people in their neighborhood are talking.More >>
As Temple police release few details about an accidental shooting of a seventh-month-old at the hands of a four-year-old, people in their neighborhood are talking.More >>