Baylor baseball resumes Big 12 play against Kansas

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball hosts Kansas this weekend in Big 12 play at Baylor Ballpark. Games are set for 6:35 p.m. CT Friday on FOX College Sports, 2:05 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus and 1:05 p.m. Sunday on FSSW.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com. 

