BU women's tennis host weekend Big 12 dual match

Baylor women’s tennis returns to Hurd Tennis Center to host a pair of Big 12 dual matches this weekend. The 28th-rankead Bears will meet 12th-ranked Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. (CT) on Friday, March 23 and 49th-ranked Oklahoma at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 25.

Cub Tennis will be held one-hour prior to both dual matches. The free clinic is available to all kids 11 and under. Athletic wear is required and tennis equipment is provided.

The Bears bring a deceiving 9-9 record into the weekend, as they have faced 11 ranked opponents so far, and are 0-2 in Big 12 action. Baylor has won six team results in its last nine matches, including wins against 37th-ranked Michigan, 11th-ranked Ohio State and 32nd-ranked Washington.

Sophomore Jessica Hinojosa is riding a seven-match win streak to lead Baylor, while sophomore Camilla Abbate leads the way with a 12-4 dual match mark. She is 7-1 in her last eight matches. Hinojosa and her doubles teammate freshman Kristina Sorokolet entered Oracle/ITA national rankings this week at No. 62.

The Cowgirls are 11-1 on the season and are off to a 2-0 start in Big 12 action following wins over Iowa State and West Virginia. Four players are represented in the Oracle/ITA singles national rankings, including No. 24 Vladica Babic, No. 42 Megan McCray, No. 87 Katarina Stresnakova and No. 96 Marina Guinart. Oklahoma State has one ranked doubles duo with Babic and Sofia Blanco at No. 16.

The Sooners are 10-5 on the season and 2-0 in Big 12 action with wins against West Virginia and Iowa State. Lily Miyazaki represents Oklahoma State at No. 28 nationally in the Oracle/ITA singles rankings.