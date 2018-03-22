A&M's Carter makes WBCA All-Region team

Baylor baseball hosts Kansas this weekend in Big 12 play at Baylor Ballpark. Games are set for 6:35 p.m. CT Friday on FOX College Sports, 2:05 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus and 1:05 p.m. Sunday on FSSW.More >>
Baylor women’s tennis returns to Hurd Tennis Center to host a pair of Big 12 dual matches this weekend.More >>
Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named an All-Region 2 selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, the organization announced on Thursday.More >>
