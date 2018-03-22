A&M's Carter makes WBCA All-Region team

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named an All-Region 2 selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, the organization announced on Thursday. Carter, already named the National Freshman of the Year by both espnW and USA Today Sports, leads Division I freshmen with 22.4 points per game.

Carter, who was a First Team All-SEC selection when the regular season ended, has had an outstanding postseason to date. She has earned All-SEC Tournament honors and is averaging 31.5 points in two NCAA Tournament games, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds to play against DePaul in the Second Round.

Carter has set the Texas A&M freshman record with 785 points on the season, the second-most by a player of any classification in school history. She set a Texas A&M single-game record with 46 points, including a game-winning shot, at Southern California on Dec. 15.

She is one of just 24 freshmen nationally to lead her team in scoring, and the only one of those 24 to take her team to the NCAA Tournament. Her 22.4 points are the most for any Division I freshman since Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell had 24.9 in 2014-15.

Carter and the fourth-seeded Aggies take on No. 1 seed Notre Dame in the Spokane Regional Semifinal on Saturday, March 24 at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.

All-Region 2 Team

Chennedy Carter - Texas A&M

Sophie Cunningham - Missouri

Tyasha Harris - South Carolina

Teaira McCowan - Mississippi State

Jaime Nared - Tennessee

Caliya Robinson - Georgia

Mercedes Russell - Tennessee

Victoria Vivians - Mississippi State

Morgan William - Mississippi State

A'ja Wilson - South Carolina