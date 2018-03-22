Baylor men's tennis hosts Tulsa - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor men's tennis hosts Tulsa

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

No. 24 Baylor men’s tennis (14-4) will begin its three-match homestand to close out nonconference play with a Friday afternoon matchup against Tulsa at 4 p.m. CT at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Bears blanked Tulsa, 5-0, on Sunday to close out play at the BNP Paribas Open Collegiate Tennis Challenge in Indian Wells, Calif. Doubles duos Johannes Schretter and Will Little along with Sven Lah and Roy Smith helped BU capture the doubles point for the early 1-0 lead.

Then, Constantin Frantzen, Johannes Schretter, Akos Kotorman and Sven Lah recorded singles wins for the clean sweep over the Golden Hurricane.

BU, the winner of eight of its last nine matches dating back to Feb. 18, holds a perfect 10-0 home record this season and is 10-3 all-time record against Tulsa.

Junior Johannes Schretter leads the Bears in the lateåst ITA singles rankings at No. 39, followed by sophomore Bjoern Petersen at No. 63.

Schretter teams up with redshirt junior Will Little to be the sixth-ranked doubles duo in the country while sophomore Constantin Frantzen and freshman Akos Kotorman enter the ITA rankings for the first time this season at No. 38, and junior Jimmy Bendeck and sophomore Bjoern Petersen are No. 62.

Tulsa (10-12) has two ranked singles players in No. 81 Joshua Goodger and No. 116 Majed Kilani.

