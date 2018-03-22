WBCA names Lady Bears' Mulkey regional coach of the year - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

WBCA names Lady Bears' Mulkey regional coach of the year

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey was named WBCA Regional Coach of the Year and was one of 10 finalists for the United States Marine Corps/WBCA Coach of the Year, the WBCA announced Thursday afternoon.

In her 18th-year at the helm of the program, Mulkey has led a roster of 10 or less to the second-best season in program history (33-1). The Lady Bears went undefeated, 18-0, to claim their eighth-straight regular season conference title, a feat that has only occurred five times in Big 12 history (three by Baylor – 2011, 2012, 2018).

Baylor continued its dominance with a short bench into the Big 12 Championship, securing victories over Kansas State, TCU and No. 8/7 Texas to earn the ninth tournament crown in program history and the eighth in the last nine seasons.

Mulkey was unanimously voted Big 12 Coach of the Year for her efforts and was one of 10 finalists for the 2018 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award.

In her tenure, Mulkey has turned Baylor into an elite program. The Lady Bears have won at least 21 games each season under her leadership, including 16 25-win seasons and nine 30-win seasons. Baylor has made 17 NCAA Tournaments, culminating in two national championships (2005, 2012), three Final Four appearances (2005, 2010, 2012) and a Big 12 women’s basketball record 18 conference championships.

US Marine Corps/WBCA Coach of the Year Finalists

Lisa Bluder, Iowa

Cori Close, UCLA

Brenda Frese, Maryland

Jennifer Gross, UC Davis

Muffett McGraw, Notre Dame

Kim Mulkey, Baylor

Robin Pingeton, Missouri

Vic Shaefer, Mississippi State *

Charlotte Smith, Elon

Jeff Walz, Louisville

