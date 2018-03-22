Temple police chief addresses spike in violence in 2018

Chief Mitchell said the City of Temple experiences on average three incidents of murder each year. (Source: The Temple Police Department)

The Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell addressed the increase of violence in 2018 in a statement on Thursday.

During the first quarter of 2018, Temple has conducted five homicide investigations related to the deaths of seven individuals.

This is the first year in over a decade that the city has experienced two separate homicide incidents involving more than one victim, according to Chief Mitchell.

Chief Mitchell said the following.

It is extremely troubling to me, the members of our Department, and this community to see this increase in the number of murders in Temple. As the home invasion crime pattern began to develop, I took a number of steps to provide additional resources to combat this specific issue, beginning with the formation of a Violent Crimes Task Force.

