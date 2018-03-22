Man who was stranded in West breaks into home, steals food, clothes

The West Police Department said they arrested a man who broke into a home and stole food and clothes on Thursday.

Officers arrested and charged 31-year-old Ernesto Leon with burglary of a habitation and felony evading.

Police were called out to the 600 block of W. Elm St. after the homeowner's father woke up and found Leon on the couch. Police said Leon entered the home through an unlocked front door.

The father called his son and found out no one else was supposed to be in the home. He then called police.

A deputy spotted Leon running towards Bush's Chicken. He attempted to hide under the Ice Ice Baby shaved ice trailer, where a deputy had him at gunpoint.

Leon was eventually caught across from Czech Stop by McLennan County deputies and West officers.

No one was injured during the foot chase.

Police added that Leon was involved in a disturbance just outside of West on Wednesday.

He had fled the scene before deputies arrived. Just before the disturbance, Leon was traveling with a woman from Nebraska to the Brownsville.

He was stranded in the West area after that incident.

Leon was booked into the McLennan County Jail and is being charged with burglary of a habitation and evading arrest.

