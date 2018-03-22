7-month-old baby accidentally shot by 4-year-old sibling in serious condition

Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.
