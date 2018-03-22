7-month-old baby accidentally shot by 4-year-old sibling in seri - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

7-month-old baby accidentally shot by 4-year-old sibling in serious condition

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
There was one adult in the house at the time of the shooting. (Source: Gil Cavazos) There was one adult in the house at the time of the shooting. (Source: Gil Cavazos)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant was taken to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.

The accident happened in the 300 block of S. 25th St. around 2:31 p.m. Police said the shooting was accidental.

Temple police said the baby is alive but in serious condition. 

The 4-year-old is currently in the care of CPS. 

There was one adult in the house at the time of the shooting.

The person who called authorities was a woman. 

This case is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages.  Updates will be provided as they become available.  

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-TIPS (Local (254) 526-TIPS). 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump says he is "considering" veto of $1.3 trillion budget

    Trump says he is "considering" veto of $1.3 trillion budget

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:19:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...

    Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.

    More >>

    Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.

    More >>

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:19:41 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:19:29 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly