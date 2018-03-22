Former police officer indicted for invasive visual recording

A former police officer for the McGregor Police Department has been indicted by a Grand Jury for invasive visual recording.

The indictment said that Jose Coy recorded a sexual encounter with a woman without her knowledge on Oct. 12, 2015.

Coy has been a peace officer since 1982. He worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety for 27 years. After his time at DPS, he worked for the Mexia Police Department from Dec. 2011 to May 2012.

The incident happened while he was working for the McGregor Police Department from 2012 to 2016.

Coy is no longer in the McLennan County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.

