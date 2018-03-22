No. 6 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Travels to No. 25 Tennessee - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 6 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Travels to No. 25 Tennessee

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. to take on No. 25 Tennessee Friday evening. The Aggies (12-4, 4-0) and Volunteers (15-4, 4-1) are set to face off at 5 p.m. (CT) at Barksdale Stadium.

The Aggies return to action after winning two of three matches in the last week, defeating No. 18 Notre Dame and LSU before dropping a 4-3 contest to No. 11 TCU. On the heels of an impressive week, freshman Juan Carlos Aguilar was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this spring. The La Paz, Bolivia native, racked up a trio of singles wins including his highest ranked win of his career, defeating No. 33 Alastair Gray of TCU on Tuesday.

The Volunteers are on a four-match win streak, defeating Ole Miss, Arkansas, Austin Peay and LSU over the last couple weeks. Tennessee is led by No. 16 Timo Stodder in singles action and the No. 15 duo of Luis Valero and Preston Touliatos. Stodder paces the Vols with nine dual victories, all from the top court, while Valero and Touliatos are undefeated together this spring at 4-0 including a 1-0 mark in league play.

Fans can follow live stats of Friday’s match online at http://www.sidearmstats.com/utennessee/mten/ .

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMensTennis.

