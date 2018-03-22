Sherwin-Williams new distribution service center brings 90 jobs - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sherwin-Williams new distribution service center brings 90 jobs to Waco

Sherwin-Williams celebrated the opening of its new distribution service center in Waco.

The company said on a daily basis, 65 tractor-trailer trucks will roll out of the 615,000 square feet facility. 

Sherwin-Williams had a smaller distribution center in Waco, which was replaced with the new facility.

The $39 million expansion has brought 80 additional jobs to the city.

There are currently 10 open positions at the new distribution service center, which applicants can apply for online at sherwin.com/waco.

