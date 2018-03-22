Man arrested for intoxication assault after crash leaves one person seriously injured

The Waco Police Department said they arrested a man for intoxication assault after a crash that left one person seriously injured in Waco Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a call of a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. at 25th and Bosque.

During the early investigation, it was determined that a black 2012 Dodge Ram Pick-up was heading east on Bosque.

The truck collided with a black 2007 GMC Yukon. The crash caused the Yukon to strike a power pole, fire hydrant and street signs.

The driver of the Yukon was trapped inside his vehicle.

The Waco Fire Department said they cut the vehicle open to extract the driver from the crash.

The driver of the Yukon was taken to Baylor Scott and White with possible life-threatening injuries.

The other driver identified as John Dillon Carr was arrested for intoxication assault and was transported to jail.

Oncor was notified as the intersection has been closed for several hours replacing the power pole.

As of now, the intersection remains closed as the investigation is underway.

