Brewery set to open doors in Belton this Spring

THe brewery does not have an exact date of opening yet. (Source: KXXV)

There is something new brewing in a Central Texas city.

Bold Republic Brewing is set to open its doors later this spring in Belton, making it the first brewery in the city and only the second in Bell County.

"We feel blessed to be the first brewery that made it to Belton," brewery owner, Patrick Hodges said. "We are just local people trying to do something great... we like the Republic of Texas and we like Texas history so Bold Republic had to be it."

With tables made from barn wood found in Central Texas and drinks named after iconic things in the community, Hodges said they are excited to call Belton home.

"To have those elements in there, it's unbelievable because it's teaching me as I go bits of history here that I didn't even know," Hodges said.

The history that this brewery is ready to be a part of. Hodges said this dream has been 2 years in the making.

"When I was living in Virginia Beach as a teacher, we were going to a lot of places that were doing the same homebrew style that I was and I thought, we can do this. We can bring this to Belton," Hodges said.

Complete with a craft beer of your choice, food and games, Hodges hopes the brewery will be a staple in the community.

"We are most excited about serving our community and becoming a place that this city did not have, we would like to a be a place that friends can informally come to and just hang out," Hodges said. "We are going to have about 600 barrels of output our first year and we are only serving it in-house and we will be doing a lot of fun small-batch things."

And while Hodges is excited to be where he is now, this is only the beginning.

"We would love to see ourselves in your favorite restaurant down the street, local gas stations within a year and we plan on doing so we just have to get open, get out feet wet and get rolling," Hodges said. "We want Belton to become a stop for beer and for people to come to enjoy this a place because it's a great community."

The brewery has not yet been able to set an exact opening date, you can follow them on Facebook for updates.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.