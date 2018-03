Highlanders squeak by Weatherford for sweep The McLennan Highlanders squeaked out two, one-run victories to get the doubleheader sweep of the Weatherford Coyotes this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlanders defeated the Coyotes 4-3 in the early game with Alex DeLeon getting the win on the mound and Grant Miller picking up the save. Weatherford began the scoring with a run in the top of the first as Garrett Crews doubled, moved to third on a fly out by Connor Emmet and sc...

More >>