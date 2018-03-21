Highlanders squeak by Weatherford for sweep

The McLennan Highlanders squeaked out two, one-run victories to get the doubleheader sweep of the Weatherford Coyotes this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders defeated the Coyotes 4-3 in the early game with Alex DeLeon getting the win on the mound and Grant Miller picking up the save.

Weatherford began the scoring with a run in the top of the first as Garrett Crews doubled, moved to third on a fly out by Connor Emmet and scored on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Keefer.

McLennan tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second as Thomas Santos singled, moved around to third on a Weatherford throwing error and scored on a double by Chase Sortor.

The Highlanders took the lead with three runs in the third. Dylan Neuse led off with a single but was out at second on a fielder’s choice by Aidan Shepardson. Keaton Milford followed with a triple to score Shepardson. Griffin Paxton then doubled to score Milford, and Paxton scored on a single by Santos.

The Coyotes rounded out the scoring with two runs in the sixth. Emmet and Keefer both singled. Landon Gray followed with a single to score Emmet, and Keefer scored on a single by J.T. Thompson.

McLennan topped Weatherford 7-6 in the nightcap with Shane Daughty getting the win and Daniel Cole getting the save.

The Highlanders scored four runs in the first frame. Neuse drew a lead-off walk and Milford was hit by the pitch. Santos followed with a double to score Neuse, and Paxton singled to score Milford. Peyton Grassanovits walked, and Nick Thornquist doubled to score Santos and Paxton.

Neuse’s solo home run in the second put the Highlanders ahead 5-0.

Weatherford trimmed the Highlanders’ lead to one with four runs in the third. Jake White was hit by the pitch and scored on London Greene’s home run. Emmet singled and Keefer doubled; both runners scored on a single by Gray.

McLennan added a run in the fifth as Milford tripled and scored on a single by Paxton.

The Highlanders final run came in the sixth as Neuse singled, moved to second on a ground out by Shepardson, advanced to third on a wild pitch and stole home.

The Coyotes final two runs came in the top of the seventh. Keefer led off with a solo home run. Thompson was safe at first on a wild third strike. Blake Burns singled, moving Thompson to third. Thompson then came in to score on a wild pitch.

“That was two outstanding, really hard-fought wins. I’m very proud of the way our guys got after it today. We made one error in the doubleheader and defensively made some big, big plays,” head coach Mitch Thompson said. “I’m very proud of our pitching staff, and our bullpen especially, and how they competed. We were faced with adversity right from the first inning of the game and we needed guys to step up. It was just outstanding to see Alex DeLeon and Daniel Cole really do that for us out of the bullpen, and Grant Miller as well.”

“We swung the bats fine and competed very well. We beat a very good pitcher in Jake Lyons in game one. Then in game two, we got out to a 5-0 lead but Weatherford is going to compete and come back. We had to fight and scrap until the last out of the game. But, to come out with the doubleheader sweep after facing the adversity we faced, I’m proud of the way we won those ballgames. We will have to be ready to do it again Saturday at Weatherford.”

McLennan 4, Weatherford 3

Weatherford 100 002 0 – 3 7 1

McLennan 013 000 x – 4 9 1

Jake Lyons and Landon Gray. Jase Embry, Alex DeLeon (1), Grant Miller (6) and Josh Breaux. WP: DeLeon; LP: Lyons; SV: Miller. Leading hitters – Weatherford: Garrett Crews (1-4, 2B), Andrew Keefer (1-2, RBI), Landon Gray (2-3, RBI) and J.T. Thompson (1-3, RBI); McLennan: Josh Breaux (1-2, 2B), Keaton Milford (1-3, 3B, RBI), Griffin Paxton (1-3, 2B, RBI), Thomas Santos (2-3, RBI) and Chase Sortor (1-3, 2B, RBI). Record: McLennan 19-6 (4-1).

McLennan 7, Weatherford 6

Weatherford 004 000 200 – 6 10 0

McLennan 410 011 00x – 7 10 0

Kenneth Walker, Ryan Firestone (7), Eric Jones (8) and Jake White. Shane Daughety, Daniel Cole (6) and Nick Thornquist. WP: Daughty; LP: Waller; SV: Cole. Leading hitters – Weatherford: Garrett Crews (2-4, 2B), Andrew Keefer (3-5, 2B, HR, RBI), Landon Gray (1-5, 2 RBI) and London Greene (1-4, HR, 2 RBI); McLennan: Dylan Neuse (2-4, HR, RBI), Keaton Milford (1-2, 3B), Thomas Santos (2-4, 2B, RBI), Griffin Paxton (2-4, 2 RBI) and Nick Thornquist (1-4, 2 RBI). Record: McLennan 20-6 (5-1).