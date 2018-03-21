Aggie men's tennis nets SEC honor - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggie men's tennis nets SEC honor

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M freshman Juan Carlos Aguilar was named SEC Freshman of the Week Wednesday afternoon by the league office. The recognition was the third so far this spring for the La Paz, Bolivia native.

Aguilar went 3-0 in singles play on the week all on court four, picking up a ranked win against No. 33 Alastair Gray of No. 11 TCU. The ranked win was the first top-50 ranked win of his collegiate career. The right-hander a five match win streak, claiming 10 straight sets. One of eight players in the SEC that remain undefeated in conference play (3-0). The trio of singles wins improves his dual record to 12-2 overall and 2-0 against ranked foes.

Claimed fourth ranked doubles win of the year against No. 55 Kempin and McCormick of No. 18 Notre Dame. Cruised to a 6-3 win over Csonka and Saborio of LSU on the top doubles court to remain unbeaten in doubles matches in conference play at 3-0.

The Aggies return to conference play this Friday at No. 25 Tennessee before hosting Alabama on Sunday at 1 p.m.

