Major road projects planned for Bell County for next year

Several major road projects are expected to be in the works in Bell County during the next four years.

One of the major projects includes making US 190 four to six lanes from Belton to Harker Heights as part of the US 190 to I-14 conversion.

The Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Organization released a draft of its Transportation Improvement Project for the next four years listing the projects and asking for public comment.

There will be two public forums held in Copperas Cove and Belton on April 10th.

For more information, visit: https://ktmpo.org/meetings/public-comment-period-fy19-22-tip/

