Major road projects planned for Bell County for next four years

Several major road projects are on the schedule for construction in Bell County from 2019 to 2022.

The Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Organization released a draft of its Transportation Improvement Project, indicating 21 projects totaling more than $102 million are expected to be completed in the four-year-time period.

State and federal funds will cover most of the costs for all the projects.

One of the major projects includes expanding US Highway 190 from four to six lanes from Belton to Harker Heights. This as part of the US Highway 190 to Interstate 14 conversion.

Central Texas Council of Governments Executive Director and KTMPO Director Jim Reed said it is expected to help keep the efficiency of the road.

“We are getting a better flow of traffic and the public doesn’t see as much backups or traffic jams of that roadway," Reed said.

In addition, he said the changes are also required for an interstate.

“There are from a safety point of view because of the purpose of an interstate highway: the traffic loads, the speeds that are typically that are held on an interstate highway," Reed said.

Another project included in the TIP is also expected to improve safety for drivers. It will add turnarounds at the State Highway 195 and Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.

“If we can get people who know they need to do a u-turn in those turnarounds: Number one: it’s going to be faster for them because they don’t have to wait for the light. Number two it’s going to make the intersections more efficient," Reed said.

All the projects are expected to be completed within a three to four years.

The KTMPO is now seeking public comment on the projects, hosting two public forums in Copperas Cove and Belton on April 10. The meeting is intended to be mostly informational. However, residents with major concerns not being addressed are encouraged to share their thoughts.

